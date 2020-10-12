Breast Cancer Awareness - Event Details

Breast Cancer Awareness Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 11:00am – 12:30pm Location: Campus Center 301 Join us in decorating baseball caps to honor breast cancer awareness month. For more information, contact: uhhcsout@hawaii.edu (808) 896-7793

