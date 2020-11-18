Public Health Awareness Days - Event Details

Public Health Awareness Days Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: CC Plaza Happy National Diabetes Awareness Month! Wear blue and join UHHSA on Wednesday, November 18th, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in CC Plaza to learn about the importance of this public health campaign. There will be free diabetes and nutrition resources provided, along with healthy food and refreshment options, while supplies last.



Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo student with validated Fall 2020 ID to participate. For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

