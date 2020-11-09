Student Appreciation Day - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Student Appreciation Day

Friday, November 13, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Join your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) on Friday, November 13th, from 12:00pm-1:00pm in Campus Center Plaza for our Student Appreciation Day event! We will be serving Subway to Go meals and giving away a journal pack to help you stay on track with classes, while supplies last.



For students who are off-island or not in Hilo, UHHSA has you covered! Please complete this Google Form if you would like to have a journal pack shipped to you while supplies last!



Please use this form to sign up: go.hawaii.edu/3sm

Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo fee-paying student to participate. For in-person pickup, students must present their validated Fall 2020 ID. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be enforced.

For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

