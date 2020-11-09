Hoʻoulu Māla (Garden Cultivation) - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 728 2695 5231 Passcode: ecowarrior

Hoʻoulu Māla (Garden Cultivation) Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 9:30am – 10:30am Aloha e UH Hilo students!



Bring your green thumbs & join your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) on Tuesday, November 10th, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. HST over Zoom to learn how to make your own mason jar herb garden! Materials for this event will be provided, while supplies last.



Please see details in this Google Form to reserve your mason jar herb planting kit: go.hawaii.edu/Fh3



Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo fee-paying student with a validated Fall 2020 ID to participate.



For In-Person Pick-Up of Supply Kits: Face masks & social distancing required if picking up kits in person from Campus Center 301. For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

