UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 737 8678 5681 Passcode: INDIGOELXR

UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series Friday, November 20, 2020, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Aloha e UH Hilo students!



Please join the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) for our virtual Sustainability Speaker Series event on Friday, November 20th, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. HST.



Our featured speaker is Deanna Rose Ahigian, L.Ac & Dipl. O.M., of Indigo Elixirs, a modern botanical apothecary based in Mānoa Valley on Oʻahu. Indigo Elixirs "sources local plants from farmers across the islands and from [Deanna's] own garden to create beauty & medicines that are as fresh as they are potent. Each herbal offering is cultivated consciously, infused with exceptionally clean ingredients and delivered in sustainable packaging."



Giveaways: Students who attend this event are eligible to receive a Sustainability Care Package featuring eco-friendly products from Indigo Elixirs, while supplies last! More information for claiming care packages will be provided during the event.



Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo fee-paying student to receive care package items. For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

