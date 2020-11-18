E Hana I Ka Makana O Nā Lei (Lei-Making) - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 769 8565 4849 Password: HANALEI

E Hana I Ka Makana O Nā Lei (Lei-Making)

Friday, November 20, 2020, 3:30pm – 5:30pm

Location: Campus Center 203A/Online

Aloha e UH Hilo Students!



Join your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) on Friday, November 20th, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. HST over Zoom to learn how to make lei to gift to your ʻohana, friends, and classmates. Materials for fuzzy lei and ribbon lei will be provided, while supplies last.



Please see details in this Google Form to reserve your lei-making supply kit: go.hawaii.edu/36S



This event is being offered as part of the "Makahiki Series" programming in collaboration with the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Student Activities Council (SAC), and Vulcan Video Productions (VVP).



Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo fee-paying student with a validated Fall 2020 ID to participate.

For In-Person Pick-Up: Face masks & social distancing required if picking up kits in person from CC 306.

Special Restrictions: -UH Hilo Student will Fall 2020 validated ID for in-person attendance

-Must wear a mask

For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

