Anti-Stigma Project: Submit your pics today! - Announcement Details
Anti-Stigma Project: Submit your pics today!
Help to stop the stigma on our campus by contributing to our anti-stigma project! Let's spread the word that everyone's mental health matters and that we are a campus that cares!
GET CREATIVE!
-Students, Faculty, and Staff are eligible to submit a creative drawing, painting, digital design, etc.
-Take a group or department photo.
-Hold signs declaring your stance against mental health stigma or in support of help-seeking attitudes.
-Show your cultural pride - use your own language & imagery.
-Share inspirational words.
Submission opens Saturday, October 3, 2020; 8:00 am
submission closes Saturday, November 14, 2020; 5:00 pm
To submit entry and consent visit: forms.gle/KLAkyxfSEomoAK8h6
For more details visit our website: hilo.hawaii.edu/studentaffairs/counseling/Anti-Stigma-Video-Project.php
For more information, contact: chps@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7458
Holiday observed: Veterans’ Day
