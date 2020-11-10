Anti-Stigma Project: Submit your pics today! - Announcement Details

Anti-Stigma Project: Submit your pics today! Help to stop the stigma on our campus by contributing to our anti-stigma project! Let's spread the word that everyone's mental health matters and that we are a campus that cares!



GET CREATIVE!

-Students, Faculty, and Staff are eligible to submit a creative drawing, painting, digital design, etc.

-Take a group or department photo.

-Hold signs declaring your stance against mental health stigma or in support of help-seeking attitudes.

-Show your cultural pride - use your own language & imagery.

-Share inspirational words.



Submission opens Saturday, October 3, 2020; 8:00 am

submission closes Saturday, November 14, 2020; 5:00 pm

To submit entry and consent visit: forms.gle/KLAkyxfSEomoAK8h6

For more details visit our website: hilo.hawaii.edu/studentaffairs/counseling/Anti-Stigma-Video-Project.php For more information, contact: chps@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7458

