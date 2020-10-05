Conservation Behavior, TCBES Cultural and Resource Seminar - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: behavior

Conservation Behavior, TCBES Cultural and Resource Seminar Friday, October 9, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Online Title:

Utilizing social psychology to enhance conservation behavior



Speaker:

Franny Kinslow Brewer, Communication Director, Big Island Invasive Species Committee (BIISC)



Abstract:

In conservation, outreach efforts have traditionally focused on sharing information and increasing awareness of issues. However, research has demonstrated that awareness and understanding are not sufficient for engendering desired conservation-oriented behaviors. In the case of invasive species control, when specific behaviors by members of the public are necessary to reach conservation goals, using strategies based in social science can increase engagement and action. Working in collaboration with social scientists, BIISC has been testing the use of various sociological tools including community-based social marketing (CBSM) to prevent and control the spread of invasive species. In this talk, we will review some of the literature supporting the use of social science for conservation goals, as well as some of the results of BIISCʻs efforts on the Big Island. For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573 Tags:

