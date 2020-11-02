UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series - Event Details
This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 781 0996 3941 Passcode: ECOWARRIOR
UHHSA Sustainability Speaker Series
Aloha e UH Hilo students!
Please join the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) for our virtual Sustainability Speaker Series event on Friday, November 6th, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. HST.
Our featured speakers are Ashley and Franco Martinez of 'Āina Life, an O'ahu-based eco-friendly company whose mission is to "provide plastic-free alternative [products] that also use the most sustainable, biodegradable, and vegan materials to minimize the waste and impact to our Mother Earth." Ashley and Franco will discuss the history behind their concept of 'Āina Life and zero-waste living, as well as share their vision for the future of Hawai'i through the lens of their work and in the realm of sustainability.
**Giveaways:** Students who attend this event are eligible to receive a Sustainability Care Package featuring eco-friendly products from 'Āina Life, while supplies last! More information for claiming care packages will be provided during the event.
**Restrictions:** Must be a current UH Hilo student to receive care package items.
For more information, contact: uhhsa6@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367
