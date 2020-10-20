Preparing to be Financially Fit - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 861 5748 8760 Password: F20KY

Preparing to be Financially Fit Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 9:00am – 10:00am Join UHHSA for "Preparing to be Financially Fit", our speaker is working to empower pharmacists and students to take control of their financial future. Tim Ulbrich, PharmD is the co-founder and CEO of Your Financial Pharmacist, host of the Your Financial Pharmacist Podcast, and co-author of 7-Figure Pharmacist. Topics to be covered include student loans, credit and debt management, and more!



Giveaways courtesy of UHHSA will be provided. Quantity limited. Special Restrictions: Maximum capacity of 100 people For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 808-932-7367

