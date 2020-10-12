LGBTQ+ 101 for Healthcare Providers - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 861 5748 8760 Password: F20KY

LGBTQ+ 101 for Healthcare Providers Monday, October 12, 2020, 12:15pm – 1:15pm Join UHHSA for a brief introduction to LGBTQ+ identities and healthcare needs as well as mental health. Topics included are gender, sexual orientation, transgender, and intersex populations. Common medication topics are included as well and there will be resources and so much more!



Special Restrictions: Maximum capacity of 100 people For more information, contact: uhhsa4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7361

