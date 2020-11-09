Meet the Publications - Event Details

This event is being held online. Topic: Meet the Publications Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83435355600?pwd=RGhRZ0JFU1RRSXNMRzlDR0J0NEFiUT09 Meeting ID: 834 3535 5600 Passcode: Publish3

Meet the Publications Saturday, November 14, 2020, 9:00am – 11:00am Location: Zoom The teams from Kanilehua Art and Literary Magazine, Hohonu Academic Journal, and Ke Kalahea Student Newspaper will be holding a virtual Meet the Publication event over zoom. Students will be able to learn about the various publications and ask questions about getting involved and the submission process. For more information, contact: hohonu@hawaii.edu (808) 646-9439

