Ku I Ke Aloha: Stand Up and Speak Out - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Register at the link to get the Zoom link or contact Majidah at 808-935-7844 or majidah@hawaiimediation.org

Ku I Ke Aloha: Stand Up and Speak Out Friday, October 16, 2020, 5:45pm – 7:00pm Location: Virtual event In recognition of International Conflict Resolution Day, join this free virtual event featuring speaker T. Ilihia Gionson, Board President of the Hawaii Island United Way and Principal, Hiehie Communications. When we approach issues with a clear vision and focus, grounded in aloha for the people and places affected by the issue, we can express our values and concerns in a productive way. In this interactive session, we will explore examples of individual and community advocacy that resulted in positive change in Hawaii and beyond. Take away some communication skills for the real world--no matter the media--that you can use with aloha. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Hilo, Kuikahi Mediation Center, and UH Hilo International Student Services. For more information, contact: majidah@hawaiimediation.org (808) 935-7844 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements