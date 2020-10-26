BoMB Drive By Goodie Giveaway - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/2855922467?pwd=dGhwL3IzQ2oxV1hwcndOZzc5WFIrdz09 Meeting ID: 285 592 2467 Passcode: BOMB

BoMB Drive By Goodie Giveaway

Monday, October 26, 2020, 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: UCB Turnaround/ Online

We will be celebrating the end of midterms with a goodie bag giveaway! Come on foot or by car to receive a free goodie bag courtesy of the Board of Media Broadcasting. While your here you can learn about some of our upcoming events and ways you can get involved with BoMB, URH, and VVP. Not able to come in person? Not a problem! We will be able to answer any questions you have on zoom during this event.

Special Restrictions: Must have UHH student ID to participate in person and face mask

For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7874

