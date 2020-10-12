BoMB Drive-By Giveaway - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/2855922467?pwd=dGhwL3IzQ2oxV1hwcndOZzc5WFIrdz09 Meeting ID: 285 592 2467 Passcode: BOMB

BoMB Drive-By Giveaway

Monday, October 12, 2020, 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: Ikena Office Parking Lot/ Online

Come on foot or by car to receive free promotional items courtesy of the Board of Media Broadcasting, Vulcan Video Productions, and University Radio Hilo. We will also be telling you about some of the ways you can get involved in our organizations. Not able to come in person? Not a problem! We will be able to answer any questions you have on zoom during this event.

Special Restrictions: Must have UHH student ID for in-person portions of the event and face mask

For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814

