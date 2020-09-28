The Science of Stakeholders, TCBES Research Seminar Series - Event Details
This event is being held online. Passcode: humans
The Science of Stakeholders, TCBES Research Seminar Series
Location: Online
Title: The Science of Stakeholders: The Human Dimensions of Conservation Planning and Quantitative Methods to Operationalize Them
Speaker: Christopher Hawkins, PhD - Director, Sustainable Pacific Program, Lynker
Abstract: There is a long tradition of human dimensions research in the natural resources management field, particularly within the wildlife and freshwater fisheries management, national park, and national forest arenas. The is a growing body of human dimensions work and practitioners in coastal and marine management as well. In this seminar we will briefly explore the human dimensions of natural resources management, the history of such work in the U.S., the case for ensuring their inclusion alongside biophysical dimensions research, including the connection between social values and representative government and their place in modern conceptions of ecosystem-based management. We will conclude with an overview of some quantitative human dimensions research tools and examples, with a focus on stakeholder surveys.
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573
