Pride Hilo - LGBTQ+ Club Meeting - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 626 733 8226 Passcode: pridehilo

Pride Hilo - LGBTQ+ Club Meeting Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Online Via Zoom Pride Hilo Introductory Meeting

Join us on Zoom for our first club meeting of Fall 2020!



This session will be an informal introduction meet & greet to learn more about Pride, meet our Advisor and Officers, and answer any questions you may have. All are welcome!



Please register here to join and sign in using your @hawaii.edu account



Pride Hilo a Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) here at UH Hilo Special Restrictions: Open to UH Hilo & Hawaii CC Students only For more information, contact: pride@hawaii.edu (808) 756-2015

