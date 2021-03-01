2021-22 UH Common Scholarship App Available October 1st - Announcement Details

2021-22 UH Common Scholarship App Available October 1st The 2021-22 UH System Common Scholarship Application will be available online as of October 1, 2020. Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall 2021!



Deadline for completion is March 1, 2021. Follow the link below to complete your application.



www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/



Please email scholars@hawaii.edu with any questions. For more information, contact: scholars@hawaii.edu (808) 956-6203 Tags:

