Wrap it up with a Song - Event Details

Wrap it up with a Song

Friday, December 11, 2020, 6:00pm – 8:30pm

Location: CC301

Karaoke by reservation! Come by CC301 after making a reservation via the link: forms.gle/RxppbrvPZ31XBmEK9. Book a time slot with your friends or meet up and sing your heart out with someone new! Food and refreshments will be delivered by our own SAC members, so you can safely enjoy your karaoke experience.

Special Restrictions: Students must wear a mask, bring a validated Fall 2020 UH Hilo ID, and have a confirmed time slot.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

