SAC Paint-19 - Event Details

SAC Paint-19

Friday, January 15, 2021, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: CC 301

Bored? Want a way to express yourself? Come to Paint-19 and place that expression on paper. We'll give you a theme and send you on your way.



Join us for a New Year-themed painting session at CC 301.



Please fill out the google form by January 13, 2021 11:59 PMThere will be 20-minute time slots and you will receive an email confirmation.



In the event that your time slot has been filled, you will receive an email for substitutions

Art Supplies given out while supplies last.



Please sign up using the google form: go.hawaii.edu/Vs3

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student with Validated Spring 2021 ID for in-person participation. All in-person attendees need to wear a mask and sanitize hand upon arrival.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

