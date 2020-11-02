Mochi Making Monday - Event Details

Mochi Making Monday Monday, November 2, 2020 Location: CC 301/ Online Join us in creating a fan-favorite food of the Hawaiian islands - Mochi!



Mochi kits will be available for pickup on November 2nd from 10 am - 11 am and 7 pm - 8 pm at the SAC office (CC 301) , or by mail order (limited to the US). Each kit will include all of the ingredients that you will need to make your mochi, as well as an instructional pamphlet and a brief history of the mochi making tradition.



Fill out this form go.hawaii.edu/3Kn to reserve your kit today while supplies last! For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

