Spooky Grams - Event Details

Spooky Grams

Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 2:00pm – 11:00pm

Location: Hale Ikena Lounge

As the spooky season rolls around, let's get into the spirit by celebrating with our friends!



Starting October 20th, students will have the opportunity to reserve a spooky gram goodie bag filled with some wicked trinkets and treats that they can send to a friend, just in time for Halloween!



To have your gram delivered on campus fill out this form: go.hawaii.edu/3K2



This form will be available until October 27th at 5:00 pm, and the goodie bags will be sent out during that week, so sign up now while supplies last!



If you would like to stop by and pick on up for yourself or to give away please visit the SAC table at the Hale Ikena Lounge from 5:30 - 6:30 pm on Oct 27.

Special Restrictions: Reservations can only be made for students currently living in the campus dorms

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7474

