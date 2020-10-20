Drive-In Movie Night - Event Details

Drive-In Movie Night Friday, October 23, 2020, 7:30pm Location: Student Parking Lot G Join us for a Drive-In Movie Night on Friday, October 23rd! We will be featuring two movies accompanied by snacks and refreshments ( while supplies last), with the first showing from 7:30 pm - 9:45 pm, and for those of you who like to be spooked, a scary movie from 10 pm - 12:15 am.



Look out for future updates from SAC to reserve your spot!



This event is being co-sponsored by SAC, URH, and the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center. Special Restrictions: Fall 2020 Student ID Required for tickets purchase For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

