Makahiki Games - Event Details

Makahiki Games Saturday, December 5, 2020, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: CC Plaza Join SAC for our first ever Makahiki Games!



Makahiki was a peaceful season for the Native Hawai'ians. This season began in mid-November and ended in late January/ February. At this Makahiki event, we will be educating students as well as giving students the opportunity to play some of these games to experience it for themselves. Games featured will be 'ulu maika, hukihuki, kukini, and moa pahe'e.



This event will be in collaboration with Kipuka, VVP, and UHHSA. Special Restrictions: Social distancing

Masks required.

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

