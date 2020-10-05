Critical Language Scholarship Program Overview - Event Details

This event is being held online. This event is being held online. Meeting ID and password are required for entry into the Zoom meeting. To obtain information, please register here: http://go.hawaii.edu/sR3 before October 8, 2020.

Critical Language Scholarship Program Overview Thursday, October 8, 2020, 11:00am – 12:00pm Learn all about the Summer 2021 Critical Language Scholarship application where you can spend 8-to-10 weeks abroad during the summer learning Azerbaijani, Bangla, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Punjabi, Swahili, Turkish, Urdu, Arabic, Persian, Chinese, Japanese, Portuguese or Russian.



Fully funded scholarships cover all travel, tuition, housing, and a living stipend. Applications are due Tuesday, November 17, at 8:00 pm (Eastern Time) or 3:00 pm Hawaiʻi Standard Time. You can apply directly at www.clscholarship.org/apply



Dr. Michael Skinner from the history department and Carolina Lam from the Center for Global Education and Exchange will provide an overview of the program. For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

