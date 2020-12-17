SAC Winter Wonderland Workshop - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

SAC Winter Wonderland Workshop

Thursday, December 17, 2020, 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Need something to put you in the holiday spirit? Need gift ideas? Look no further, SAC has you covered! Come down to CC Plaza and make your very own mesh/ ribbon wreath as well as decorate your own ornament. Join SAC to make beautiful works of arts for stocking stuffers, gifts for loved ones, or just to decorate your home/dorm this holiday season.



Light food and refreshments will be served while supplies last.



Sign up here: go.hawaii.edu/fC3

Special Restrictions: CDC social distancing guidelines still apply.

Mask required.

Validated Fall 2020 ID required.

Maximum occupancy of 20 people at a time.

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

