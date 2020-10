ʻAuamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Summit - Event Details

╩╗Auamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Summit - Event Details

This event is being held online. Must pre-register to access event.

╩╗Auamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Summit Friday, October 23, 2020, 11:00am ÔÇô 1:00pm Location: Online The University of Hawaii Hilo & Hawai╩╗i Community College, Office of Title IX, in partnership with UH PAU Violence, the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) and the Associated Students of UH-Hawai╩╗iCC (ASUH-Hawai╩╗iCC), the Hawai╩╗iCC Administration of Justice club, with the support of local community partners, presents the 6th Annual ╩╗Auamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Virtual Summit



We humbly invite you to embrace the responsibility to ourselves and each other to stop domestic violence. Engage with dynamic student, campus, & community leaders to establish a strong foundation in healthy relationships. Stand with us as we learn how to ╩╗auamo kuleana, m─ülama each other, and keep our communities safe.



October 9, 2020: ╩╗Auamo Kuleana - Domestic Violence 101: Establishing Foundations, Partnerships, & a Call to Action



October 16, 2020: ╩╗Auamo Kuleana - Cultivating Healthy Relationships: Addressing Intimate Partner Violence, Exploring Family Dynamics, & Supporting Survivors



October 23, 2020: ╩╗Auamo Kuleana - Resiliency: Trends, Advocacy, Culture, & Community Support



For more information, please contact uhhtix@hawaii.edu.



This event will be held online and participants will receive login information once registered. Special Restrictions: Priority afforded to UH Hilo is & Hawai╩╗iCC students. For more information, contact: kekaikan@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7958

