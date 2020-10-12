ʻAuamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Summit - Event Details

This event is being held online. Must pre-register to access event.

ʻAuamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Summit Friday, October 16, 2020, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Online The University of Hawaii Hilo & Hawaiʻi Community College, Office of Title IX, in partnership with UH PAU Violence, the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) and the Associated Students of UH-HawaiʻiCC (ASUH-HawaiʻiCC), the HawaiʻiCC Administration of Justice club, with the support of local community partners, presents the 6th Annual ʻAuamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Virtual Summit



We humbly invite you to embrace the responsibility to ourselves and each other to stop domestic violence. Engage with dynamic student, campus, & community leaders to establish a strong foundation in healthy relationships. Stand with us as we learn how to ʻauamo kuleana, mālama each other, and keep our communities safe.



October 9, 2020: ʻAuamo Kuleana - Domestic Violence 101: Establishing Foundations, Partnerships, & a Call to Action



October 16, 2020: ʻAuamo Kuleana - Cultivating Healthy Relationships: Addressing Intimate Partner Violence, Exploring Family Dynamics, & Supporting Survivors



October 23, 2020: ʻAuamo Kuleana - Resiliency: Trends, Advocacy, Culture, & Community Support



For more information, please contact uhhtix@hawaii.edu.



This event will be held online and participants will receive login information once registered. Special Restrictions: Priority afforded to UH Hilo & HawaiʻiCC Students. For more information, contact: kekaikan@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7958

