ʻAuamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Summit - Event Details
ʻAuamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Summit
Location: Online
The University of Hawaii Hilo & Hawaiʻi Community College, Office of Title IX, in partnership with UH PAU Violence, the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) and the Associated Students of UH-HawaiʻiCC (ASUH-HawaiʻiCC), the HawaiʻiCC Administration of Justice club, with the support of local community partners, presents the 6th Annual ʻAuamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Virtual Summit
This 3-day event will feature a series of presentations by campus and community leaders, advocates & resources to cultivate a comprehensive foundational understanding of Domestic Violence to engage, inform and activate our Hawaiʻi Island community to action. Each day will concentrate on a particular theme to offer diverse perspectives on the various dynamics of Domestic Violence.
October 9, 10 AM - 2 PM: Campus Resources & Student Voices
October 16, 10 AM - 2 PM: Healthy Relationships & Safety
October 23, 10 AM - 2 PM: Culture, Community & Support Systems
Learn practical approaches of intervening as an Active Bystander, supporting survivors of Domestic Violence, and how you can engage in the movement of addressing the prevalence of Domestic Violence in our communities. It is our collective responsibility to ʻAuamo Kuleana and end Domestic Violence.
For more information, please contact uhhtix@hawaii.edu. Registration information will be announced shortly.
This event will be held online and participants will receive login information once registered.
Special Restrictions: Priority is afforded to UH Hilo & HawaiʻiCC Students.
For more information, contact: kekaikan@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7958
Tags: Office of Equal Opportunity Title IX CAPE PAU Violence UHHSA Domestic Violence Dating Violence Campus Center
What's also happening?
← PreviousWeek of October 4, 2020Next →
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
Free HIV and Hepatitis C Testing
Student Veteran Reminder: Submit Veteran Enrollment Form
ʻAuamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Summit
Target Shuttles - Hosted by FYE
Announcements
- Student Impact Scholarship
- Apply now for a $5,000 scholarship! Wells Fargo is proud to announce the Student Impact Scholarship with $1 million in scholarship funds available to help support students on their educational journey. ...
- Freshman 'Eleu (Fall 2020)
- Freshmen, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment. Meet with your advisor between September 14 and October 6. ...
- AANAPISI Scholarship
- Apply for an AANAPISI scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholars! Scholarship awards range from one-time $2,500 awards to multi-year $5,000 awards for the Spring 2021 semester. Deadline to apply: November 11. ...
- Kanilehua Submissions Are Open
- Kanilehua, UH Hilo's art and literary magazine, is now accepting submissions for its Spring 2021 issue. We are accepting submissions of literature, visual art, sheet music, and mixed medium pieces. Visit our website to submit: https://hilo. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
- APIA Scholarship
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholars! Scholarship awards range from one-time $2,500 awards to multi-year $20,000 awards for the 2021-2022 school year. Deadline to apply: January 14, 2021. ...
- Hohonu Submissions are Open!
- Every year, Hohonu publishes an academic journal filled with papers submitted by students. Submissions are accessed by the Hohonu staff and from there are either accepted into the editing process or denied. ...
- 2021-22 UH Common Scholarship App Available October 1st
- The 2021-22 UH System Common Scholarship Application will be available online as of October 1, 2020. Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall 2021! Deadline for ...
- RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open
- The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...
- 2021-22 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2020, students can complete their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2021. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.