ʻAuamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Summit - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

ʻAuamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Summit

Friday, October 9, 2020, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Online

The University of Hawaii Hilo & Hawaiʻi Community College, Office of Title IX, in partnership with UH PAU Violence, the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) and the Associated Students of UH-HawaiʻiCC (ASUH-HawaiʻiCC), the HawaiʻiCC Administration of Justice club, with the support of local community partners, presents the 6th Annual ʻAuamo Kuleana Domestic Violence Virtual Summit



This 3-day event will feature a series of presentations by campus and community leaders, advocates & resources to cultivate a comprehensive foundational understanding of Domestic Violence to engage, inform and activate our Hawaiʻi Island community to action. Each day will concentrate on a particular theme to offer diverse perspectives on the various dynamics of Domestic Violence.



October 9, 10 AM - 2 PM: Campus Resources & Student Voices

October 16, 10 AM - 2 PM: Healthy Relationships & Safety

October 23, 10 AM - 2 PM: Culture, Community & Support Systems



Learn practical approaches of intervening as an Active Bystander, supporting survivors of Domestic Violence, and how you can engage in the movement of addressing the prevalence of Domestic Violence in our communities. It is our collective responsibility to ʻAuamo Kuleana and end Domestic Violence.





For more information, please contact uhhtix@hawaii.edu. Registration information will be announced shortly.



This event will be held online and participants will receive login information once registered.

Special Restrictions: Priority is afforded to UH Hilo & HawaiʻiCC Students.

For more information, contact: kekaikan@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7958

Tags: