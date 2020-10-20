Ghastly Gatherings - Event Details

Ghastly Gatherings Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 3:30pm – 6:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza/ Online Celebrate the spooky season with some Halloween cookie decorating! This event will feature Halloween cookie kits provided by SAC for students to decorate and eat!



We will also be including a small Halloween treat at CC Plaza!



If you cannot make it to decorate with us, not to worry! Link to google form will be available so you can celebrate wherever you are by signing up to have the material shipped to you!



To sign up for the in-person event or to receive your kit mailed to you, please fill out this form: go.hawaii.edu/xK3 Special Restrictions: UH Hilo Fall 2020 Validated ID for in-person activity

Masks required For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

