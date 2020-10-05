The Clothesline Project - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

The Clothesline Project

Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

In honor of domestic violence awareness month, we will be participating in a nation wide event called The Clothesline Project. We will be painting t-shirts to commemorate domestic violence victims and the t-shirts will hang on a clothesline in the campus center plaza for one week.

Special Restrictions: Face coverings and social distance are required due to COVID-19.

For more information, contact: uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381

