Huliau Series: Palule Makule: Histories Printed and Worn - Event Details
This event is being held online. Complete registration form on Huliau website.
Huliau Series: Palule Makule: Histories Printed and Worn
Location: Zoom (pre-registration required)
Discussion 6: Palule Makule: Histories Printed and Worn.
Wednesday, September 23rd, 2:00pm - 4:00pm (Registration Required)
Featured Speaker Bio:
Sarah Kuaiwa is a third-year PhD candidate at the Sainsbury Research Unit at the University of East Anglia (Norwich, England). Her dissertation research looks at nineteenth-century fashion economics in the Hawaiian Kingdom (1800-1850). She is, owns, and operates "Kuaola or Bust" which specializes in Hawaiian research and genealogy, and is a researcher for the Kealakai Center for Pacific Strings. Kuaiwa completed her BA cum laude in Art History and Visual Arts from Occidental College and her MA in History from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with a focus in Hawaiian History. Her experience with art and material culture is credited to her work at the Walsh Art Gallery, Bellarmine Museum of Art, CB1 Gallery, the Autry National Center, and Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum, and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.
Huliau Series Information:
The Huliau Series aims to provide a safe space for our UH Hilo community to engage in critical conversations around racial disparities and systemic injustices. Through discussion, shared experiences, and guidance from informed community panelists, we lean into this huliau, this pivotal moment for transformation and change, and educate ourselves and each other to develop more conscious, intentional, and actively engaged citizens.
This presentation series is open to all UH Hilo students, faculty, and staff. Seats will be limited to encourage deeper small group discussions, so priority will be given to current UH Hilo students. Edited recordings may be made available to the greater public with permission from participants.
Special Restrictions: Online registration required for UH Hilo participants. Limited seats available. Visit website to sign up!
For more information, contact: waipajk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7818
Special Restrictions: Registration required. Limited seats.
For more information, contact: waipajk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7818
What's also happening?
← PreviousWeek of September 20, 2020Next →
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
First Year Experience - Trivia with our Mentors
Sing and Dash Welcome Back Bash
Target Shuttles - Hosted by FYE
Announcements
- Vulcan Ohana Scavenger Hunt
- Welcome Back Vulcans! We hope you all had a good summer and want to welcome our new and returning students to the UH Hilo campus. ...
- Student Impact Scholarship
- Apply now for a $5,000 scholarship! Wells Fargo is proud to announce the Student Impact Scholarship with $1 million in scholarship funds available to help support students on their educational journey. ...
- Freshman 'Eleu (Fall 2020)
- Freshmen, it's time to meet with your advisor for your Freshman ʻEleu appointment. Meet with your advisor between September 14 and October 6. ...
- AANAPISI Scholarship
- Apply for an AANAPISI scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholars! Scholarship awards range from one-time $2,500 awards to multi-year $5,000 awards for the Spring 2021 semester. Deadline to apply: November 11. ...
- Kanilehua Submissions Are Open
- Kanilehua, UH Hilo's art and literary magazine, is now accepting submissions for its Spring 2021 issue. We are accepting submissions of literature, visual art, sheet music, and mixed medium pieces. Visit our website to submit: https://hilo. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
- APIA Scholarship
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholars! Scholarship awards range from one-time $2,500 awards to multi-year $20,000 awards for the 2021-2022 school year. Deadline to apply: January 14, 2021. ...
- Hohonu Submissions are Open!
- Every year, Hohonu publishes an academic journal filled with papers submitted by students. Submissions are accessed by the Hohonu staff and from there are either accepted into the editing process or denied. ...
- RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open
- The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.