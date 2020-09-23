Huliau Series: Palule Makule: Histories Printed and Worn - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online. Complete registration form on Huliau website.

Huliau Series: Palule Makule: Histories Printed and Worn

Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 2:00pm – 3:30pm

Location: Zoom (pre-registration required)

Discussion 6: Palule Makule: Histories Printed and Worn.

Wednesday, September 23rd, 2:00pm - 4:00pm (Registration Required)



Featured Speaker Bio:

Sarah Kuaiwa is a third-year PhD candidate at the Sainsbury Research Unit at the University of East Anglia (Norwich, England). Her dissertation research looks at nineteenth-century fashion economics in the Hawaiian Kingdom (1800-1850). She is, owns, and operates "Kuaola or Bust" which specializes in Hawaiian research and genealogy, and is a researcher for the Kealakai Center for Pacific Strings. Kuaiwa completed her BA cum laude in Art History and Visual Arts from Occidental College and her MA in History from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with a focus in Hawaiian History. Her experience with art and material culture is credited to her work at the Walsh Art Gallery, Bellarmine Museum of Art, CB1 Gallery, the Autry National Center, and Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum, and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.



Huliau Series Information:

The Huliau Series aims to provide a safe space for our UH Hilo community to engage in critical conversations around racial disparities and systemic injustices. Through discussion, shared experiences, and guidance from informed community panelists, we lean into this huliau, this pivotal moment for transformation and change, and educate ourselves and each other to develop more conscious, intentional, and actively engaged citizens.



This presentation series is open to all UH Hilo students, faculty, and staff. Seats will be limited to encourage deeper small group discussions, so priority will be given to current UH Hilo students. Edited recordings may be made available to the greater public with permission from participants.



Special Restrictions: Online registration required for UH Hilo participants. Limited seats available. Visit website to sign up!



For more information, contact: waipajk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7818

