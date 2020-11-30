Home Is Where The Heart Is - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Home Is Where The Heart Is

Friday, December 4, 2020, 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301/ Online

Join SAC in making your own gingerbread house! Whether you are near or far, SAC wants you to be a part of the community! So let's all join together and celebrate the holiday season by building our very own homes.



You can join this event in person by signing up to reserve a spot or to have a kit mailed to you through this link: forms.gle/Hy1BbJHJxPe4Rz6m9. When you get your kit we ask that you post a picture of your finished product and tag us on IG @uhhsac so that we can see your creation!



Special Restrictions: All participants must wear a mask during this event and sanitize their hands upon arrival. Please be prepared to show your valid UH Hilo FALL 2020 ID for the in person portion of the event.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

