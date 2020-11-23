Give S'more Thanks On This Paintsgiving - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Give S'more Thanks On This Paintsgiving

Monday, November 23, 2020, 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301/Online

Join SAC in giving thanks and painting the day away! Students will receive a kit that comes with painting supplies and items to make s’mores. This will be another hybrid event, where SAC will mail out some kits to students who sign up and hold an in-person space for students who want to complete their kits around other students.





Please sign up for a time slot to paint in person or to have it mailed to you: forms.gle/KrjrXeN8n1RipWFy7.

Special Restrictions: All participants are required to wear a mask during this event and must sanitize upon arrival. Please be ready to show a valid UH Hilo FALL 2020 ID for the in-person portion fo the event.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

