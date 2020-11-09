Exfoliate Your Skin and Meditate Within - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Exfoliate Your Skin and Meditate Within

Friday, November 13, 2020, 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301/ Online

Exfoliate Your Skin & Meditate Within! SAC will be providing a de-stressing care package, including comfort food and activities that promote relaxation. This package is mainly for students to unwind and have a good time! SAC will mail out care packages to students who sign up and hold an in-person space for students who want to build their kits by visiting each station.



Please sign up for a time slot to build your care package or to have it mailed to you: forms.gle/4iSBtQ4H2cU6JrMF8.

Special Restrictions: All participants are required to wear a mask and sanitize their hands upon arrival at this event. Please be ready to show your valid UH Hilo FALL 2020 ID if participating in person.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

