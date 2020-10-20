Trick-or-Treat Yo'self - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Trick-or-Treat Yo'self

Friday, October 23, 2020, 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301/ Online

Trick-or-Treat Yo'self, SAC will be handing out some trick-or-treat goodie bags. This is a hybrid event, so we'll mail out goodie bags to students who sign up and hold an in-person space for students who want to pick up their goodie bags.



Please sign up with sacep1@hawaii.edu for a time slot to pick up your goodie bag or to have it mailed to you.

Special Restrictions: Every participant must wear a mask and sanitize their hands upon arrival. Please be ready to show your valid UH Hilo FALL 2020 ID for that are particiapting in person.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

