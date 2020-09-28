Virtual Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series - Event Details
This event is being held online. Preregistration required
Virtual Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series
Wahi Kūpuna Internship Program 2020
Kohala Waho and Kohala Loko: A Research Presentation Series by the 2020 WKIP Cohort, Kūikaunupaʻa
The Wahi Kūpuna Internship Program (WKIP) is a community, cultural, and ʻāina based internship for college haumāna interested in future careers in wahi kūpuna stewardship or related fields. This year's cohort was focused on the moku of Kohala. The hōʻike features presentations by 7 Kānaka ʻŌiwi haumāna on their individual and original research projects. Through a range of ethnohistorical and ethnographic research methods, the haumāna gained an intimate pilina to their project wahi and are excited to share their research outcomes and experiences. With projects spanning a range of wahi and ʻāina/cultural-historical based topics, the haumāna focused on the theme of resilience and how the resiliency and steadfastness of our kūpuna from Kohala can teach us much about how to be resilient and thriving kānaka today.
Sponsored by Mōkaulele Program, Office of the Chancellors University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College. Funded by the U.S. Department of Education, Title III Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions Grant. However, these events do not necessarily represent the policy of the U.S. Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. Co-sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center. For disability accommodation, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at 932-7623 (V), 932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu
For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399
