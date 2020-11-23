Deadline to Submit to Kanilehua - Event Details

Deadline to Submit to Kanilehua Monday, November 23, 2020 Kanilehua, UH Hilo's art and literature publication, is accepting submissions until November 23rd, 2020. Each student can submit up to five pieces of writing, visual art, sheet music, or mixed-medium pieces. Visit our website to submit: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/kanilehua/ For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu 1-808-932-7370 Tags:

