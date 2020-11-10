AANAPISI Scholarship - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

AANAPISI Scholarship

Apply for an AANAPISI scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholars! Scholarship awards range from one-time $2,500 awards to multi-year $5,000 awards for the Spring 2021 semester. Deadline to apply: November 11. For more information and to access the online application, go to apiascholars.org/scholarship/aanapisi-scholarship/



Eligibility criteria includes: be of Asian and/or Pacific Islander ethnicity as defined by the U.S. Census; be a citizen, national, or legal permanent resident of the US citizens of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau are also eligible); be enrolling as a full-time undergraduate student in the Spring 2021 semester; must have applied for federal financial aid for the 2020-2021 academic year using the FASFA.



APIA Scholars provides scholarships to underserved APIA students with a special focus on those who live at or below the poverty level, or are otherwise of low socioeconomic status; are the first in their families to attend college; are representative of the APIA community’s diversity, (geographically and ethnically}, especially those ethnicities that have been underrepresented on college campuses due to limited access and opportunity; and have placed a strong emphasis on community service and leadership as well as solid academic achievement.

For more information, contact: info@apiascholars.org (877) 808-7032

Tags: