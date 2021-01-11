APIA Scholarship - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

APIA Scholarship

Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American (APIA) Scholars! Scholarship awards range from one-time $2,500 awards to multi-year $20,000 awards for the 2021-2022 school year. Deadline to apply: January 14, 2021. For more information and to access the online application, go to apiascholars.org/scholarship/apia-scholarship/



Eligibility criteria includes: bBe of Asian and/or Pacific Islander ethnicity as defined by the U.S. Census; be a citizen, national, or legal permanent resident of the US citizens of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau are also eligible); be enrolling as an undergraduate student in a US accredited college or university in the Fall 2021; have a

minimum cumulative GPA of 2.7 on a 4.0 scale (unweighted) or have earned a GED; must apply for federal financial aid for the 2021-2022 academic year using the FASFA by early April 2021; submit

one letter of recommendation online.



APIA Scholars provides scholarships to underserved APIA students with a special focus on those who live at or below the poverty level, or are otherwise of low socioeconomic status; are the first in their families to attend college; are representative of the APIA community’s diversity, (geographically and ethnically}, especially those ethnicities that have been underrepresented on college campuses due to limited access and opportunity; and have placed a strong emphasis on community service and leadership as well as solid academic achievement.

For more information, contact: info@apiascholars.org (877) 808-7032

