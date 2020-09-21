Target Shuttles - Hosted by FYE - Event Details

This event is being held online.

Target Shuttles - Hosted by FYE Friday, September 25, 2020, 12:00pm – 4:00pm FYE provides this round trip shuttle to Hilo's Target. Advanced sign up and reservations are required. The shuttle meeting location is in the Student Services Center (SSC) W-201 at.





Follow us on Instagram @uhhilofye for the most up to date information on FYE events. Special Restrictions: Advanced sign up is required. For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384 Tags:

