Vulcan Ohana Scavenger Hunt - Announcement Details

Vulcan Ohana Scavenger Hunt

Welcome Back Vulcans! We hope you all had a good summer and want to welcome our new and returning students to the UH Hilo campus. Since we will not be able to all gather for our traditional Vulcan Ohana Week celebrations we would like to welcome you to campus with a virtual scavenger hunt. This will give the opportunity for students who are on campus & distantly learning the opportunity to find and search different on/off campus resources, Chartered Student Organizations (CSOs), and Registered Independent Student Organizations (RISOs). Students who complete the scavenger hunt will be eligible to receive a University of Hawaii Face Mask.





For more details, eligibility, rules, guidelines, and contest posts visit hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/vulcan-ohana-scavenger-hunt or Campus Center's Homepage.



We hope that you can join us on Instagram and share your Vulcan pride with the Vulcan Ohana Scavenger Hunt, happening from now till Friday, September 25.





If you have any questions, email uhhccs@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Must be a Fall 2020 UH Hilo Student

For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

