Vulcan Ohana Scavenger Hunt - Announcement Details
Vulcan Ohana Scavenger Hunt
Welcome Back Vulcans! We hope you all had a good summer and want to welcome our new and returning students to the UH Hilo campus. Since we will not be able to all gather for our traditional Vulcan Ohana Week celebrations we would like to welcome you to campus with a virtual scavenger hunt. This will give the opportunity for students who are on campus & distantly learning the opportunity to find and search different on/off campus resources, Chartered Student Organizations (CSOs), and Registered Independent Student Organizations (RISOs). Students who complete the scavenger hunt will be eligible to receive a University of Hawaii Face Mask.
For more details, eligibility, rules, guidelines, and contest posts visit hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/vulcan-ohana-scavenger-hunt or Campus Center's Homepage.
We hope that you can join us on Instagram and share your Vulcan pride with the Vulcan Ohana Scavenger Hunt, happening from now till Friday, September 25.
If you have any questions, email uhhccs@hawaii.edu
Special Restrictions: Must be a Fall 2020 UH Hilo Student
For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center CSOs RISOs SAC BOMB URH UHHSA BOSP Kanilehua Hohonu Ke Kalahea VVP
What's also happening?
← PreviousWeek of September 20, 2020Next →
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
Announcements
- US Fulbright Student Scholarship Application for 2021-2022
- Are you a US citizen interested in studying abroad while conducting research overseas? Have you ever thought of teaching English abroad? Well, consider applying for the US Fulbright Student program for the 2021-2022 academic year. ...
- Vulcan Ohana Scavenger Hunt
- Welcome Back Vulcans! We hope you all had a good summer and want to welcome our new and returning students to the UH Hilo campus. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
- Hohonu Submissions are Open!
- Every year, Hohonu publishes an academic journal filled with papers submitted by students. Submissions are accessed by the Hohonu staff and from there are either accepted into the editing process or denied. ...
- RISO Registration for 2020-2021 is now open
- The 2020-2021 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.