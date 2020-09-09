Huliau Series: Hoʻīnana - Activism through Art - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

This event is being held online.

Huliau Series: Hoʻīnana - Activism through Art

Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Discussion 5: EA - "Empowered Activation" through Art, Social Media, & Community Engagement



Wednesday, September 9th, 2:00pm - 4:00pm (Registration Required)

Featured Artists: Shar Tuiasoa (Punky Aloha) & Haley Kailiehu (Hui Mālama i ke Ala ʻŪlili)



The Huliau Series aims to provide a safe space for our UH Hilo community to engage in critical conversations around racial disparities and systemic injustices. Through discussion, shared experiences, and guidance from informed community panelists, we lean into this huliau, this pivotal moment for transformation and change, and educate ourselves and each other to develop more conscious, intentional, and actively engaged citizens.



This presentation series is open to all UH Hilo students, faculty, and staff. Seats will be limited to encourage deeper small group discussions, so priority will be given to current UH Hilo students. Edited recordings may be made available to the greater public with permission from participants.

Special Restrictions: Online registration required for UH Hilo participants. Limited seats available. Visit website to sign up!

For more information, contact: waipajk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7818

