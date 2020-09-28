First Year Experience - Peace Corp with an Alum - Event Details

This event is being held online. Sign up in advance required

First Year Experience - Peace Corp with an Alum Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Are you looking to join the Peace Corp? Hear from an Alum about their experience and plan ahead to applying for this opportunity! This program will be taken place virtually. To sign up: go.hawaii.edu/qy3. For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

