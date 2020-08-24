Fall 2020 Vulcan ʻOhana Week - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Fall 2020 Vulcan ʻOhana Week

Friday, August 28, 2020, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Have a question for an office, but don’t know who to talk to? Want to join a club, but trying to find the right one for you? If you answered yes to any of these questions, Vulcan ʻOhana Week is the event for you.



Vulcan ʻOhana Week is meant to be an information fair that allows our new and returning students to interact with all of the amazing programs, services, departments, and organizations that we have on campus. This event will be held in person on the first two days of instruction from 11:00AM - 1:00PM each day in CC Plaza, Campus Center 301, and Library Lanai. To conclude this event, Vulcan ʻOhana Week will be on Zoom from 11:00AM - 1:00PM on Thursday & Friday to end the week!



RVSPʻs are required to attend Zoom Event. To RSVP please email uhhccs@hawaii.edu.



Each day will feature a variety of departments, organizations, and programs at UH Hilo. This event will be filled with resources, and you can discover all the services available to you!



If you have any questions regarding this event, or if you need special accommodations, please contact uhhccs@hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

