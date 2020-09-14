Don't BinGo Out - Event Details

This event is being held online. Zoom link and password will be sent to those who registered using the above link on the day of the event

Don't BinGo Out Friday, September 18, 2020, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: Online Online Bingo held by SAC! Come and stave away that Corona quarantine boredom with us! We're sure to make your evening an exciting one!



Sign up using the form linked below to get your BINGO cards emailed to you. For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

