Silent Disco - Event Details

Silent Disco

Friday, October 9, 2020, 4:30pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301

Hey Vulcans! Feeling couped up and wanna dance it out? Join SAC in this socially distanced silent disco party!



Students will be given 15 minutes to tune in to multiple stations of music and jam out with their friends. Only groups of 3 students with 5 groups overall, will be allowed in for each time slot.



There are 6 entire time slots. Online sign-up is required, please email sacep1@hawaii.edu to sign up. Masks are also required, please bring them.

Special Restrictions: Please be ready to show your validated Fall 2020 student ID and wear your masks! They are required.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

