Sip N Paint - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Sip N Paint

Friday, September 18, 2020, 4:30pm – 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301

Ready to relax, paint a picture, and enjoy some refreshing sparkling cider. SAC is ready to hang out and paint with you.



While sign-ups are not required we will be limiting the number of people in the room to ensure social distancing. Masks are required to ensure the health and safety of all participants and staff.





Feel free to email sacep1@hawaii.edu with any questions.



This event is in-person only.

Special Restrictions: Please be ready to show your student ID and wear your masks! They are required.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: