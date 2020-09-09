Laser Tag - Event Details
Laser Tag
Location: Library
READY, SET, GO!
Get settled into a new semester and get that coupled up energy out!
Join SAC in this modified Laser tag fun.
We will have 2 teams, each comprised of 5 players each, who will have the opportunity to claim victory.
It is recommended that students who struggle to breathe easily in masks, should not run and overexert themselves while playing because masks are required.
Online sign-up is also required, please email sacep1@hawaii.edu to sign up as a group or indvidual.
Please note the date is currently being finalized and will be updated by Aug 31
Special Restrictions: Please be ready to show your student ID, wear closed-toed shoes, and wear your masks! They are required.
For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC Campus Center
What's also happening?
← PreviousWeek of September 6, 2020Next →
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
Holiday observed: Labor Day
Fall 2020 Graduation - Final Deadline
Last Day for Credit/No Credit Option
Last day to Submit Auditor's Form
