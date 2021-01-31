News and Brews - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 843 8284 1855 Passcode: kekalahea

News and Brews Monday, February 1, 2021, 9:00am – 1:00pm Location: In front of Campus Center Room 202-A/ Online Ke Kalahea, the student-run news publication hosts an event with free coffee/tea alongside with a bagel and cream cheese to talk story with students and hand out the months new publication.



If you cant join us in person please utilize the attached Zoom link to check in with us online. For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372 Tags:

